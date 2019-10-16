PGGM Investments Sells 13,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,878. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.