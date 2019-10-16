PGGM Investments Purchases New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 315,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,158,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 114,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 206,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. 412,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,497,410. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

