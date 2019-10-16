PGGM Investments Invests $3.29 Million in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,617,000 after purchasing an additional 630,123 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 461,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 111.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,953,000 after purchasing an additional 389,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 245,394 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $662,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,050. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,754. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.