PGGM Investments Increases Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 156.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $88,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 40.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $125,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $215,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292 shares in the company, valued at $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $81.35. 49,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,495. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.36%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

