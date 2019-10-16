PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,594,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,530 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for 1.7% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 6.84% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $354,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 43,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPP. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of HPP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,983. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.85 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.80%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 1,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,799.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,303,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,100,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

