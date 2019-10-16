Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 216.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

