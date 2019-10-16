PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

PSCH opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.57. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $100.41 and a 1 year high of $131.05.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

