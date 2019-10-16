PFG Advisors Has $645,000 Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

