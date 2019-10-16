PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 390.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,103,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 878,489 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,467,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 285,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 167,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 247,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 212,622 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

