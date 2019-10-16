PFG Advisors Buys 970 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 112,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average is $119.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $127.30.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.