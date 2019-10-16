PFG Advisors Acquires 5,188 Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

