Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $192.40 million for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 22.90%.

Shares of PGSVY stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGSVY shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

