Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Trading Up 39.4%

Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was up 39.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 2,020 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

About Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS)

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries. The company also operates four vessels for transportation of petroleum products.

