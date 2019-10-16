Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 71,818 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,818 shares during the period. Essent Group makes up about 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $32,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,255,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,056,000 after purchasing an additional 290,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12,399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,809. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 64.34%. The firm had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.