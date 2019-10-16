Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,186 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of US Concrete worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter worth about $31,006,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 565.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 147,322 shares during the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 19.5% in the second quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 751,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 122,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 2,246.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 122,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,196 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ USCR traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.35. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

