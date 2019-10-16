Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $43.42 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,246 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of DexCom worth $43,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $372,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $399,178.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,497 shares of company stock worth $14,684,615 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,636. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.40 and a beta of 0.66. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $178.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

