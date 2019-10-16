Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 7,355 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $20,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,719,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,244,000 after acquiring an additional 970,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,346,000 after acquiring an additional 538,136 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,971,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FirstCash by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 92,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $254,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.05. 4,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,136. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.51.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

