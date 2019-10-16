Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,324 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $22,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 737,564 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.15.

VRTX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.92. 456,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $31,792.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,470.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

