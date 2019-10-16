Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,650 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of PTC worth $28,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 631.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,423 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $80,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PTC by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after acquiring an additional 751,495 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 85.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after acquiring an additional 576,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in PTC by 36.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,995,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,124,000 after acquiring an additional 530,204 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $54,356.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $337,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,217 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Guggenheim cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $104.00 price target on PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

