Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 675 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

