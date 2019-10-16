Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 400 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 87.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 235.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $139.73. 30,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

