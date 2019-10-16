Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.16 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,134,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,256,000 after buying an additional 1,358,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,076,000 after buying an additional 1,799,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,534,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,701,000 after buying an additional 286,549 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after buying an additional 3,034,020 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $54.27. 4,921,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,773. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.