Pentair (PNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

