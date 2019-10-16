Peerguess (GUESS) Market Cap Hits $20,111.00

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Peerguess has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Peerguess has a total market capitalization of $20,111.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerguess token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00221197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.01085358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Peerguess

Peerguess launched on October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess . The official message board for Peerguess is medium.com/@peerguess . Peerguess’ official website is peerguess.com

Peerguess Token Trading

Peerguess can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerguess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerguess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

