Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 142.57% from the stock’s previous close.

LON BOKU traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 101 ($1.32). 79,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,768. Boku has a one year low of GBX 63.20 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.93). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.01. The stock has a market cap of $256.99 million and a P/E ratio of -36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other news, insider Jonathan Peter Prideaux sold 206,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £227,106 ($296,754.21). Also, insider Mike Cahill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £2,875 ($3,756.70).

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

