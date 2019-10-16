Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFTU. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 875.83 ($11.44).

Shares of GFTU stock opened at GBX 854 ($11.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 749.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 805.38. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

