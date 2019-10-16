Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 35.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Allergan by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 43.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Allergan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of AGN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average is $152.11. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $192.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.