Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

EEM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. 27,078,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,687,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

