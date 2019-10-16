Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.84. 689,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,068. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $198.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.19 and its 200-day moving average is $191.68.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

