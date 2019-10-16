Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 135.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,784,238 shares of company stock worth $697,084,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,879,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average of $185.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

