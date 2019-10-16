Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 47,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. 1,004,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $57.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $4,591,665.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,200.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

