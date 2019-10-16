Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Paypal in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paypal’s FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Nomura set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

