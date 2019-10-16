Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 81.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.54. 1,862,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,610. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.