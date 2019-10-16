Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Short Interest Update

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 30th total of 11,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.75. 1,160,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,187. Paychex has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $1,039,581.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

