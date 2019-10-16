Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PEGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

