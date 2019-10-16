Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 504 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 57.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chubb by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,524,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $155.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $162.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

In related news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.