Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 4,503 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Masco were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 111.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 94.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $43.59.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

