Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,063,000 after buying an additional 532,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,275 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,144,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,097,000 after purchasing an additional 203,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,268,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,854,000 after purchasing an additional 218,380 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,401,000 after purchasing an additional 434,078 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $58.14.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

