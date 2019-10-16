Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,258.44.

AMZN opened at $1,772.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $874.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,773.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,846.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total value of $12,797,761.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.