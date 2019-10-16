Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,071,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Glenn acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

