Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 199.0% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

