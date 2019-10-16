Parkgene Reaches Market Cap of $352,985.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $352,985.00 and approximately $4,946.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last week, Parkgene has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00221320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01087879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029306 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00087203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

