Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Park National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of PRK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $96.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,998. Park National has a 12-month low of $79.27 and a 12-month high of $103.69.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $98.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.63 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 161.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 5,789.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Park National by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

