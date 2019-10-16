Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PK. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NYSE PK traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 1,374,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,308,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,512,000 after buying an additional 2,199,863 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 436.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,132,000 after buying an additional 1,981,779 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.8% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,379,000 after buying an additional 1,720,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,335,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,725,000 after buying an additional 1,443,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,297,000 after buying an additional 1,053,929 shares in the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

