Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. GMP Securities dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.65.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

POU stock opened at C$5.58 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.13 and a 1-year high of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $706.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.12.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$218.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post -0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.