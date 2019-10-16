Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 165.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eventbrite by 2,165.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $205,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $246,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on Eventbrite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Patrick David Poels sold 26,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $460,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,889.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -12.51. Eventbrite Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.44 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. Eventbrite’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

