Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of NCS Multistage worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 39.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCSM opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $97.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.67.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 112.66%. The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Marty Stromquist purchased 39,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $89,802.00. Insiders have acquired 144,912 shares of company stock valued at $310,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

