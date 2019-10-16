Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 6,476 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,991 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 25.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,056,000 after acquiring an additional 658,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Yext by 696.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 160,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 139,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Walrath bought 85,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,744.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 214,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,426.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total value of $2,527,920.00. Insiders sold 715,918 shares of company stock worth $15,010,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

