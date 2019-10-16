PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director Sells $348,799.04 in Stock

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $348,799.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280,349 shares in the company, valued at $52,493,633.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PAR opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $372.95 million, a P/E ratio of -71.61 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.09. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in PAR Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 282,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

