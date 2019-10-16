PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director Sells $348,799.04 in Stock

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $348,799.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280,349 shares in the company, valued at $52,493,633.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PAR opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $372.95 million, a P/E ratio of -71.61 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.09. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.77.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in PAR Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 282,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
