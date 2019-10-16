Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,805,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,950,000 after buying an additional 538,363 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 22.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,470,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,708,000 after buying an additional 829,417 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,459,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 15.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,902,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $13.40 to $23.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Shares of PAAS opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of -0.03. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

